Judge rules ex-Arizona sheriff Arpaio guilty of criminal contempt

FILE PHOTO: Joe Arpaio addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, U.S. February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb/File Photo

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who gained national prominence for his tough stance against illegal immigration, was found guilty on Monday of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case.

Arpaio, 85, who lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County sheriff last November after 24 years in office, faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a fine when he is sentenced on the misdemeanor offense on Oct. 5.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton ruled on Monday that Arpaio "willfully violated" the order.





