Judge rules Bryan Kohberger’s defense team can continue juror survey in murder case

The judge in the University of Idaho student murder case lifted the court’s order prohibiting contact with prospective jurors Friday and ruled that Bryan Kohberger’s defense team can continue its survey to justify a change of venue without modification.

Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County had admonished Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s lead public defender, at an April 4 hearing over the defense’s phone poll of hundreds of potential jurors that prosecutors argued likely defied the court’s gag order. Taylor alleged Judge violated her client’s constitutional rights by halting the poll.

But Judge ordered Friday that the defense can continue its survey without changing the questions. The survey is part of the defense’s efforts to justify a change of venue out of the county for Kohberger’s anticipated capital murder trial.

Judge had barred attorneys on both sides from contacting possible jurors in a March court order at the urging of prosecutors.

The prosecution didn’t take issue with the survey itself, but with certain questions the poll asked of 400 residents who could be called as jurors in the trial. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said the questions could prejudice the local jury pool.

