Judge rules against former APD officer who said he was wrongfully fired

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ruled against a former Albuquerque Police Department accused of lying on the job who says he was wrongfully fired. APD fired spokesperson and DWI investigator Fred Duran in 2020 after he arrested a woman for drunk driving without following proper procedures, and then lied about what happened, according to the department.

Duran sued claiming the arrest was legitimate, and he never should have lost his job. A judge ruled the city acted appropriately by firing Duran and dismissed his lawsuit.

