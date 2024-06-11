Judge rejects Soto's motion to dismiss murder charge

Jun. 11—OTTAWA — A defense motion seeking the dismissal of charges against Travis Soto, the Napoleon man charged with murder in the 2006 death of his son, was denied last week by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh.

Soto, through his defense counsel, in January filed a motion seeking to enforce a 2006 plea agreement he entered into with Putnam County prosecutors in connection with the death of his son, Julio.

Soto initially told police in 2006 that Julio died in an all-terrain vehicle mishap. After completing a five-year prison sentence for child endangering, Soto walked into the Putnam County Sheriff's Office in 2016 and admitted he actually had beaten his son to death.

Soto was subsequently indicted on new charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, kidnapping and tampering with evidence, but his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss all counts on double-jeopardy grounds, which prevent defendants from being tried twice for the same crime.

At an April pre-trial hearing, Assistant State Public Defender Kandra Roberts argued for the dismissal of all charges in the case based on the plea deal offered by prosecutors and accepted by Soto in 2006.

The state's formal response to the motion was that Soto lied repeatedly to investigators and entered into the 2006 plea agreement "with the fingers of one hand crossed behind his back."

A final pre-trial hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on July 25 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. No trial date has yet be scheduled.