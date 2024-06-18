Judge rejects citizens' challenge to Venice council support for Publix-anchored center

VENICE – Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Danielle Brewer rejected a challenge to a 2023 Venice City Council decision allowing for the construction of a shopping center on the southwest corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard.

Brewer’s ruling came June 12, several weeks after the judge declined to hear further arguments.

The view from Jacaranda Boulevard facing northwest to Laurel Road includes a wetland that would be mitigated by credits in the Myakka River Mitigation Bank if it is replaced by a Publix-anchored shopping center, The Village at Laurel and Jacaranda.

Last summer, five of seven council members approved a change that allowed Border and Jacaranda Holdings, LLC, the company controlled by developer Pat Neal that owns 10.4 acres at the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road, to develop a commercial center potentially anchored by a Publix at that site.

Mayor Nick Pachota, the only no vote in a 5-1 approval of the change on June 16, was joined in dissent by Council Member Rachel Frank, as the ordinance was approved, 5-2 last July.

What did the residents want?

The North Venice Neighborhood Alliance, Gary Scott Kenneth Baron and Seth Thompson, represented by attorney Ralf Brooks, filed a petition asking Brewer to direct the City Council to review its decision.

Brooks argued that the council failed to meet the requirements of the city’s Land Development Code.

The residents’ case also hinged on an argument that Border Jacaranda Holdings no longer held a controlling interest in the 10.4 acres in the Cielo subdivision of the Milano planned-unit development, because lots had been sold to current and future homeowners.

What did Judge Brewer decide?

In denying the resident group’s petition, Brewer noted that since they did not argue that the council did not afford them due process, the court did not address the matter, but found “that this prong has been satisfied by the City.”

Brewer also concluded that the city followed the law in approving the zoning map amendment sought by Border Jacaranda Holdings and that the record supported that decision.

The judge said the residents' argument “completely ignores age-old legal requirements for the transfer and dedication of real property – something that can only be accomplished through a legal instrument of conveyance.

“Petitioner’s reliance on a definition of a Land Development Code has no basis in Florida’s real property jurisprudence.”

She also said that with respect to the council's decision-making, “It is not this Court’s role to usurp the fact-finding authority of the City," adding that the judge is "not permitted to reweigh the evidence" leading to the outcome.

What’s next for The Village at Laurel and Jacaranda?

Border Jacaranda Holdings has been pursuing permits and paperwork to build The Village at Laurel and Jacaranda, a shopping center anchored by a 47,240-square-foot Publix.

The North Venice Neighborhood Alliance has consulted with its attorney but has not decided whether to appeal.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Venice council decision on The Village at Laurel and Jacaranda upheld