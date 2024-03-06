Judge recommends dismissal in challenge to Belvedere Terminals air-quality permit

This week a judge sided against S.R. Perrott's challenge to the air emissions permit for a proposed fuel storage and distribution facility in Ormond Beach.

The business is a beverage distributor near the proposed fuel facility site at 874 Hull Road. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued an air-emissions permit for the fuel facility.

S.R. Perrott filed a challenge to the permit saying, among other things, that the notice in the Hometown News was insufficient.

The matter went to the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.

People leave the Volusia County Council chambers in November 2023 after a hearing related to a proposed fuel storage and distribution facility.

Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an order on Tuesday recommending that the FDEP dismiss S.R. Perrott's challenge to the air permit.

"A preponderance of the competent, substantial, and persuasive evidence established that the Public Notice was legally sufficient and met the requirements of rules," according to the order.

Attorneys for S.R. Perrott couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Belvedere Terminals gets win against S.R. Perrott in air-permit case