Judge re-reads jury instructions at Trump hush money trial

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The wait is on for a verdict in the criminal hush money case against former president Donald Trump. The jury is on the second day of deliberations.

Day two of deliberations in the Trump trial began with the judge re-reading part of his instructions to the jury and jurors got to rehear testimony from two key witnesses.

“The fact that they’re asking those questions is a good sign,” said one of Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba is optimistic about the jury requests.

“You don’t want a quick turnaround and a bad, a guilty verdict,” she added.

Former president Trump expressed frustration about being stuck in court.

“Here we go again. five weeks,” said Trump.

He insists he’s innocent in this case where prosecutors have alleged, he falsified business records, to cover up hush money payments to an adult film star.

“I’m gagged so I can’t talk as much as I would like to about this ridiculous case. It’s hurting our country so badly,” said Trump.

Now he’s left waiting on the 12-person jury to decide whether he’s guilty of 34 felony counts.

“The only people who know what the jury is thinking are the people on the jury who are having discussions,” said Gregory Germain.

Syracuse law professor Gregory Germain calls this case a mess.

He says it may be difficult for the jury to muddle through all of the charges and complex legal arguments.

“The whole case is so confusing and convoluted,” Germain said.

However, he predicts the verdict could come soon.

“They’re going to want to get it done by the weekend, so that’s why I’m predicting Friday,” he added.

The verdict has to be unanimous.

“There’s always a possibility there will be one or two holdouts, but I think the likely outcome is that they’re going to find him guilty,” he said.

If the jury finds former president Trump guilty, his legal team is expected to appeal the case.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.