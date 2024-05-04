Judge puts temporary halt on 180-day rule pending hearing

May 4—A New Mexico judge has issued a temporary restraining order letting school districts continue to use four-day calendars for the time being.

The order, issued by 5th Judicial District Judge Dustin Hunter on Friday, bars the state from enforcing the 180-day rule for now and from requiring school districts to submit budgets and calendars complying with the rule. A status hearing in the lawsuit, at which the state can argue to lift the stay, has been set for May 13.

More than 50 school districts, including Santa Fe, are suing the state Public Education Department and Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero, seeking to block the rule from going into effect. Supporters of the rule, of which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a strong supporter, say it will improve student outcomes, while opponents call it an unfunded mandate that will be particularly burdensome on rural school districts.