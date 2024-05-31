Judge orders Tom Horne to pay $123,000 in fees after Arizona dual language case tossed

A judge has ordered Tom Horne, the Arizona public schools chief, to pay more than $123,000 in attorneys fees after his lawsuit seeking to bar English learners from participating in dual language programs was tossed.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper said in a May 28 ruling that Horne is responsible for paying the legal fees incurred by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes and 10 school districts in defending the lawsuit filed against them by Horne in 2023.

Cooper dismissed Horne's lawsuit in March, saying he did not have the legal authority under state law to file it. In tossing out Horne's lawsuit, Cooper also said that even if Horne did have the authority, he failed to state justifiable claims against the defendants that could be resolved by the court.

Horne's lawsuit argued that dual language programs that include students classified as English learners violate a ballot measure, Proposition 203, approved by voters in 2000. The measure mandates that English learners only be taught in English.

Students enrolled in dual language programs, which are growing in popularity in Arizona, spend half the day receiving instruction in English and half the day in Spanish. Some school districts in Arizona also offer dual language programs in English and Mandarin Chinese.

Arizona Department of Education spokesman Doug Nick said Horne and his legal counsel were still reviewing the order to pay attorneys fees and had no further comment.

Richie Taylor, the attorney general's spokesperson, said in a written statement that Mayes was grateful for the court's ruling.

"It should be a signal ... that he never should have brought this case in the first place and that his time would be better spent supporting our state's public schools rather than suing them," Taylor said.

Hobbs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judge ordered Horne to pay the governor $44,247 in attorneys fees and the attorney general $38,360. Cooper also ordered Horne to pay the 10 school districts named in the lawsuit a total of $41,303 in attorneys fees.

Horne, a staunch supporter of English-only immersion programs, has waged a battle against dual language programs since he was elected to lead the Arizona Department of Education in 2022.

In 2020, the Arizona Board of Education approved using dual language programs to teach students classified as English learners, in addition to three English immersion models.

The board added a dual language model to teach English learners after the state Legislature passed — and former Gov. Doug Ducey signed — legislation that directed the board to develop research-based models intended to give school districts more flexibility in teaching English learners within the framework of Proposition 203.

The legislation was passed unanimously after data showed that English learners were not adequately learning English and were falling behind academically under the previous Proposition 203 implementation framework.

Horne, however, contends students who are not proficient in English learn best in English immersion programs and argues they are prohibited from participating in dual language programs under Proposition 203.

After Cooper tossed out Horne's lawsuit in March, Horne's wife, attorney Carmen Chenal Horne, filed a new lawsuit on behalf of a Scottsdale parent that accuses the Creighton Elementary School District in Phoenix, along with Creighton Superintendent Jay Mann and all five Creighton Elementary School District governing board members, of running an unlawful dual language program.

Arizona has a large student population classified as English language learners. About 93,000 students were classified as English learners in the 2021-22 school year, making up about 8.5% of the overall 1.1 million K-12 public school enrollment.

Reach the reporter at daniel.gonzalez@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona schools chief must pay $123K in legal fees over failed lawsuit