Judge orders changes to Oregon unemployment overpayment system

The Oregon Employment Department in Salem is shown in this 2023 file photo. The department has stopped collecting overpayments from Oregonians granted a late hearing and will have to include new disclosures to partially translated overpayment notices.

The Oregon Employment Department has stopped collecting overpayments from Oregonians granted a late hearing and will have to include new disclosures to partially translated overpayment notices after a final order from a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge.

The Oregon Law Center sued on behalf of six Oregonians, arguing that the state's overpayment system was “impenetrable,” “fragmented” and so confusing it was unconstitutional.

Judge Eric Dahlin sided with the Oregon Law Center, in part, in three of their claims, ordering the Oregon Employment Department to change two aspects of the overpayment system by mid-June.

The Oregon Law Center, which has filed a notice of appeal on part of Dahlin's order, declined to discuss the case. The Employment Department filed a cross-appeal on June 20.

The Oregon Employment Department said the experiences of the individuals represented in the case "illustrated ways in which the expansion of the public’s access to unemployment insurance benefits to address the spike in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic placed extensive strain on the agency’s already ailing legacy mainframe system between 2020 and 2023.”

End of the Oregon Employment Department's 2-notice system

The Oregon Employment Department has significantly changed at least one source of confusion in collecting payments that it later determined were in excess by consolidating information sent to Oregonians facing overpayment decisions.

In the past, the agency depended on a two-notice system to issue overpayment decisions. In the first notice, a claimant would receive notification that the department had found them ineligible for benefits they had received.

In the second notice, the agency informed the claimant that money was due back to the state due to an overpayment, and offered an opportunity for another hearing specific to the amount of money the agency was trying to get back.

In March, the department transitioned to using a new online system for unemployment benefits called Frances Online.

An example of the top of the updated notice sent to Oregonians since the launch of Frances Online combining underlying decisions and overpayment decisions into a single letter.

The judge said if the department had not already consolidated overpayment and eligibility information to a single notice when it made the switch to Frances Online, he would have agreed with the Oregon Law Center that the two-notice system was unconstitutional.

Dahlin agreed Oregonians should have had information about the approximate amount of overpayment to inform their decision on whether to challenge the initial eligibility decision at a hearing.

An OED spokesperson told the Statesman Journal the department believes Frances Online will "address many of the underlying issues raised in this case and improve customer service overall.”

Judge orders employment department to make changes by June

Dahlin's May order required the department to change an aspect of the new single notices.

He said partial translations of agency decisions sent to Spanish readers should stop.

During oral arguments, the judge appeared stumped by the agency’s use of mixed English and Spanish translations, repeatedly asking questions about the practice.

“The Court agrees with Plaintiffs that the notices are unconstitutional as to Spanish readers who cannot read English because the notices use partial, but not complete, English-to-Spanish translation,” Dahlin wrote in April.

In his ruling, he ordered the agency to add specific language developed by the Oregon Law Center and OED to the top of notices if the agency continued to issue notices without a full translation of information specific to an individual.

Partially translated notices must include the following paragraph in the heading of the first page of the notice, in bold and in a font no smaller than 10 point:

“This document includes important information that has not been translated into Spanish. Please see the enclosed information on how to access free translation services.”

OED told the Statesman Journal it has been working for years to improve language access, with an emphasis on access for Spanish speakers, and intended to comply with the requirement to add specific language to documents that have been partially translated.

“It is important to note that since the launch of Frances Online, OED has not used any partially translated documents,” a statement from OED said. “We are in the process of developing Spanish-language templates for our letters because we are committed to making our systems accessible in more languages.”

Agency says it has complied with order to stop trying to recoup payments in certain cases

A spokesperson said the department also made changes to comply with Dahlin’s second order which found the agency's practice of collecting overpayments despite granting a late hearing was unconstitutional and should be stopped.

In the system used for thousands of overpayment decisions, deadlines were set for individuals to request a hearing challenging the agency’s determination they were ineligible for benefits. Hearings to dispute agency actions are held by the Office of Administrative Hearings, which can allow late hearings for those who miss an initial deadline due to a good cause.

“Once OED receives the written finding of good cause in the normal course of business, OED shall take all necessary steps to cease collection efforts until there is final resolution of the decision,” Dahlin said in his order.

In his full decision issued in April, Dahlin said the agency should be able to track whether a late hearing was granted and stop recouping payments just as it does for all other claimants.

“OED has not shown to the Court’s satisfaction that there would be a meaningful difference in the burden of not seeking repayment from these two different groups of claimants,” Dahlin wrote. “It may be that a new process needs to be set up where OAH is asked to provide direct, daily notice to OED of such good cause determinations, but that burden appears minimal compared to the potential harm.”

OED said Director David Gerstenfeld acknowledged during litigation that the department "should and would implement improvements to our customer service systems around overpayments and appeals.”

The updated and combined administrative decision templates now include corresponding overpayment information alongside the underlying eligibility issue. OED said the agency believes the change has improved clarity and would improve efficiency and timeliness with appeals.

The department said the ongoing appeals process will not affect changes that have already been implemented.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on X @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Judge orders changes to Oregon unemployment overpayment system