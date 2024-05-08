Judge will not reconvene jury to consider $38M YDC verdict

May 8—A superior court judge won't allow a jury to clarify its decision to award $38 million to David Meehan for the physical and sexual abuse he endured while a resident at the Youth Development Center in the 1990s.

Judge Andrew Schulman said he could consider another monetary judgment if the state waives its right for a new trial.

Schulman made the order in response to a request for an emergency hearing by Meehan's lawyers, after they received emails from at least three jurors saying their verdict was being misunderstood by the Attorney General's Office.

The office, which is representing the Department of Health and Human Services, says Meehan should receive $475,000 because the jury listed only one "incident" on its verdict form after deliberating on Friday.

Schulman said it would not be appropriate to recall the jury for the purpose of clarifying its verdict. The jury could have been asked to clarify its verdict before being discharged, but the opportunity to make such a request was waived, the judge said.

"Within 24 hours of the verdict, the jurors were exposed to intense publicity and criticism of their verdict," Schulman wrote. "We are not going to get a new verdict from the same jury. The jurors' personal accounts of their deliberation are not admissible to impeach the verdict. There is not the slightest suggestion of misconduct."

On Friday, the jury found the state 100% liable for Meehan's injuries and awarded him $18 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in enhanced compensatory damages.

Meehan's lawyers, David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee, say the one incident is inconsistent with the jury's award of $38 million. The lawyers said it's clear the term "incident" on the verdict form led to confusion.

"This is not a case in which the moving party is speculating about jury error or in some way grasping at straws. It is a case in which three of twelve jurors have taken their duty seriously enough to come forward and attempt to correct what they perceive to be a miscarriage of justice," the lawyers wrote.

Assistant Attorney General Brandon Chase disagreed.

"DHHS strongly disagrees that there is any legal basis for relief with respect to the jury's finding of one incident," Chase wrote in opposition.

Schulman agrees with the plaintiff.

"At the very least, the finding of 'one incident' is contrary to the weight of the evidence," Schulman ruled.

Chase said the two sides agreed to not inform jurors of the statutory cap because it might sway their decision.

Meehan testified about being raped, beaten hundreds of times and held in solitary confinement for long periods of time between 1997 and 1998.

Meehan's lawsuit has sparked more than 1,000 similar lawsuits by former residents of the juvenile detention center. This was the first of the cases to go to trial.