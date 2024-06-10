‘Judge Merchan has a lot to hold against Trump’: Former prosecutor on Trump’s upcoming sentencing

Kristy Greenberg, Former Federal Prosecutor and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to preview Trump’s meeting with a probation officer which is the next step in the leadup to his sentencing in the New York hush money verdict, and how Trump’s lack of remorse and continued attacks against the judicial system include Judge Merchan who will deliver the sentence could lead to him going to jail.

