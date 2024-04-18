Judge who lost bond money suspended, an official says. How will she be disciplined?

A Mecklenburg County magistrate has been suspended for ditching required classes, losing bond money and failing to demonstrate a “minimum level of competence” during her first year as a magistrate, court documents allege.

Robin Sabio will not preside over any more cases while on paid suspension, WSOC-TV, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, first reported.

Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch charged Sabio with losing more than $2,000 dollars in bond cash owed to Cabarrus County for more than a month. Sabio later “located the cash in her laptop bag,” according to a March 8 complaint filed in the Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Sabio also fell six and a half credit hours short on a civil course required for magistrates and never attended the criminal course, Trosch alleged in the complaint.

“There have been persistent and recurring errors in the Civil and Criminal processes completed by Magistrate Sabio,” Trosch wrote.

The charges were pending a final disposition with the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court, court records indicate. A trial was scheduled, though no new documents have been added to the docket.

Among the allegations made against Sabio, Trosch claims she was repeatedly absent from scheduled counseling sessions, shifts, and disciplinary hearings. After missing several appointments, Sabio claimed she was on a medical leave of absence — one that she was not eligible for, Trosch wrote.

Magistrate judges represent about 10% of the judicial branch workforce, according to the North Carolina Magistrates Association.

Magistrates’ duties include accepting guilty pleas, issuing arrest and search warrants, overseeing first appearances following arrests, setting release conditions, accepting involuntary commitment applications and issuing temporary domestic violence protection orders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Do you know of any cases affected by Magistrate Robin Sabio alleged misconduct? If so, or if you have any other information about Charlotte’s court system, email reporter Julia Coin at jcoin@charlotteobserver.com or reach her at 704-218-9350.