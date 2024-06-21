Judge keeps case in adult court against Erie man accused of 7-year-old's fatal shooting

An Erie man who was 17 when city police accused him of firing the gunshot that killed a 7-year-old boy in April 2022 would be considered a low risk to the community, a forensic psychologist testified in Erie County court last week.

An Erie County judge disagreed.

Judge John J. Mead, in an order issued on Tuesday, rejected a motion by the lawyer for 19-year-old Abdullah Ismael to transfer the criminal case against Ismael in the fatal shooting of Antonio Yarger Jr. from adult court to juvenile court.

Ismael is facing criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and other charges in the death of Antonio, who was shot in the head as he and a group of friends were walking in the area of Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway on the evening of April 14, 2022.

Erie police accuse Ismael of firing the fatal shot. Three others were charged in connection with the incident.

Ismael is facing a trial that is scheduled for later this summer. Two of his co-defendants, Yassin A. Ibrahim, 21, and Yussuf M. Hassan, 22, are also awaiting further court action. Ibrahim was 19 at the time of the shooting and Hassan was 20 at the time.

One of the accused, Abbas K. Al-Harbi, now 19, pleaded no contest in December to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor and was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison. Al-Harbi was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Ismael and his lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, presented testimony from Shannon Edwards, a clinical forensic psychologist based in Pittsburgh, in supporting their request at a June 13 hearing on the decertification.

Edwards said she evaluated Ismael in February to establish whether he meets statutory requirements for decertification, and also talked to Ismael's sister.

Ismael described his upbringing as good, and there was no evidence to suggest a notable juvenile record or behavioral issues, Edwards said. Overall, she said, it seems that things did not turn negative until Ismael was in high school and started hanging out with different people. Edwards also said that Ismael has experienced a large amount of trauma based on individuals he was around, which led to situations in the community.

Although Ismael declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Antonio, he is remorseful and admitted to hanging out with the wrong people and getting into trouble, Edwards testified.

When asked by Hackwelder about her recommendation to have the case transferred to juvenile court, Edwards said that, overall, juveniles sent to adult prison are more likely to commit future crimes. Ismael has no lengthy legal history, he has a history of education, and he has a family support system, she said.

Edwards said under questioning by Erie County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner that she reviewed the criminal complaint in the shooting case but did not read any police reports or the transcript of Ismael's preliminary hearing.

Lightner had Edwards review portions of the transcript, in which two of his codefendants talked about how Ismael wanted to go to the home of a person he had a beef with and shoot up the person's house shortly before the shooting that killed Antonio. He also asked Edwards if she was aware of details in a shooting from March 2021 that Ismael is accused of participating in, or had seen video of that shooting. She said no.

At the hearing, Lightner called an Erie police lieutenant to testify about the March 2021 shooting. Police accuse Ismael of returning fire at an Erie gas station after another person had fired gunshots, wounding a 16-year-old boy. Video of the shooting was played in court during the decertification hearing.

Ismael is facing trial on charges including aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure in that case. He was out on bond in the case when the shooting that killed Antonio occurred, according to court records and testimony at the decertification hearing.

Lightner said he was additionally prepared to present testimony from an Erie police intelligence officer about the gang affiliations of the people Ismael is accused of being involved with at the gas station shootout in 2021 and that, days before Antonio was killed, Ismael made a video regarding his displeasure of those alleged gang members, or "Opps."

Members of the Erie community gathered in May 2022 for a vigil to remember the life of Antonio "Espn" Yarger Jr., 7, who was fatally shot on April 14, 2022. An Erie County judge has rejected the bid of the Erie man accused of shooting Antonio to have the case decertified from adult to juvenile court, as the suspect was 17 years old at the time.

Judge cites gun violence in denial

In ruling against the decertification request, Mead wrote that the impact of the offense on Antonio could not be worse and that the impact on the community is substantial, as the homicide of a 7-year-old devastated his family and friends and effects the security of the neighborhood.

The threat to the safety of the public is high, since Ismael is accused of carrying a firearm and was not afraid to use it on two occasions, Mead wrote in the order. Ismael's degree of culpability is high, since his co-defendants stated he was the ringleader and was the only one who drew a firearm and fired into a crowd when Antonio was killed, according to the order.

Mead added that, because of Ismael's age, he would be in juvenile placement for only 15 months if his case was decertified, a factor Lightner pointed out several times during the decertification hearing.

