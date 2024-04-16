Judge in Karen Read trial says she will allow 3rd-party culprit defense, announces witness lists

The judge presiding over the Karen Read murder trial said Tuesday that she’ll allow an argument from the defense that someone else killed John O’Keefe on a snowy night in Canton in January 2022.

Everything you need to know ahead of the Karen Read murder trial

Karen Read murder trial: A guide to the key players you need to know

Before jury selection began, Judge Beverly Cannone said that she wouldn’t exclude Read’s attorneys from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence. That third-party defense won’t be allowed during initial statements.

NEW: Judge will allow defense to put forth 3rd party culprit argument during trial as long as it “developed”through witness statements and evidence.

3rd party is not allowed during initial statements. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 16, 2024

Cannone then gave a brief explanation of the case to the jury pool after about 90 prospective jurors filtered into the Norfolk Superior Court courtroom. The defense and prosecution then introduced themselves to the potential jurors.

Cannone then read expected witness lists for the prosecution and defense.

The prosecution’s witness list, which contains nearly 90 names, is as follows:

The defense’s witness list, which contains just over 70 names, is as follows:

When jury selection ultimately began, the majority of prospective jurors raised their hands when asked if they had heard or talked about the Read case.

About 10-15 people in the jury pool claimed to already have a “bias” one way or the other. Roughly 20-25 others raised cards indicating they had already formed an opinion about the case.

The majority of prospective jurors raise their hands when asked if they have heard or talked about the Read case. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 16, 2024

About 10-15 ppl in the pool claim to have already have “bias” one way or the other — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 16, 2024

Roughly 20-25 ppl in the pool raise cards indicating they have already formed an opinion about the case — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 16, 2024

The jury started filling out a questionnaire about the trial shortly before 11 a.m.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Criminal defense attorney Peter Elikann told Boston 25 News that finding an impartial jury could be a challenge.

The trial is expected to last between 6 and 7 weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW