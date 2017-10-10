Judge Judy Weighs In On Harvey Weinstein: 'Sometimes, Payback Is Nasty'

Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, did not hold back when TMZ asked the beloved television judge on Wednesday what she thought of the numerous sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, did not hold back when TMZ asked the beloved television judge on Wednesday what she thought of the numerous sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

“If half of what has been reported is accurate, then, I think, you can’t ask for support from people you’ve worked with over the years — just out of loyalty,” the retired Manhattan judge said, referring to an email Weinstein sent to colleagues before he was fired from the company he co-founded, The Weinstein Company. In the letter, Weinstein asked to be allowed to “resurrect” himself “with a second chance.”

“I think you have to be able to say, ‘You know what? Somebody who has talent is not entitled to be a misogynist, is not entitled to cause emotional or physical pain,’” she said.

“If you’ve been given a pass for a long time, then there is payback,” Sheindlin added. “And sometimes payback is nasty.”

Judge Judy is among many stars who are speaking out against Weinstein, including Meryl Streep, Glenn Close and George Clooney.

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.