Judge Judy slams hush money case against Trump as ‘nonsense’

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin is calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) hush money case against former President Trump “nonsense.”

“You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him — New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said of Trump in a “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” interview streaming Friday on Max.

“I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway, to use his efforts to keep those people off the street, than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers’ money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense,” the longtime TV judge told Wallace.

A jury convicted Trump last month on all 34 counts of falsifying business records during his 2016 campaign to conceal alleged affairs. Trump is the first former U.S. president to become a convicted felon.

“I, as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement,” the Amazon Freevee “Judy Justice” personality said of Bragg.

Asked by the CNN anchor what she thought of Trump, the 81-year-old former Manhattan Family Court judge replied, “I think he was a good businessman, a real estate guy. And he was certainly terrific on ‘The Apprentice.'”

But Sheindlin, who backed former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley in January, was less complimentary when pressed by Wallace about Trump’s time in the White House.

“I don’t think that Donald ever should have been president,” Sheindlin said, “and I don’t think that even Donald thought he was going to be president.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.