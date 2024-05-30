Judge issues order in Zhukovskyy's bid to have driver's license reinstated

May 30—A judge on Thursday agreed with state officials that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's unlawful and reckless operation contributed to a deadly 2019 crash on Route 2 in Randolph, making it unlikely he will get his driver's license reinstated.

The decision followed an administrative hearing on May 8 regarding a complaint filed by the state alleging that Zhukovskyy drove in an unlawful or reckless manner on June 21, 2019, on Route 2 in Randolph, causing the deaths of seven people.

A jury in Coos County Superior Court deliberated less than three hours in August 2022 before finding the Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The DMV suspended Zhukovskyy's license and New Hampshire driving privileges effective June 24, 2019, three days after the crash.

Killed in the crash were Al "Woody" Mazza; Danny "Danny Boy" Pereira; Ed "Taz" Corr and his wife, Jo-Ann Corr; Michael "Fritz" Ferazzi; Aaron "Stitches" Perry and his girlfriend, Desma Oickle.

In a written order issued Thursday, Administrative Law Judge Ryan N. McFarland of the Bureau of Hearings upheld the state's complaint and found Zhukovskyy's unlawful operation materially contributed to the June 2019 crash.

As a result, an additional hearing will be scheduled at a yet-to-be determined future date, during which McFarland will assess Zhukovskyy's driving privilege suspension period.

Next of kin will have an opportunity to speak, officials said.