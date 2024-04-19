Judge issues guidelines after reports of defense ‘harassing’ jurors in appeals case of convicted nurse killer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The defense team of a former CHRISTUS nurse convicted of murder, appeared in court on Thursday to discuss the reported harassment of jurors.

Nacogdoches traffic stop leads to seizure of 319 pounds of promethazine

The court met on Thursday to discuss the reported harassment of jurors by members of the defense. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson from the 114th district court said the court had received numerous complaints of interns, investigators and lawyers making multiple attempts to contact jurors and “refusing to accept the answer of ‘no, I do not want to speak with you.'”

Reeve Jackson said the court had been informed of jurors’ spouses who have opened the door and told a member of the defense team that the juror did not want to speak to them. Jurors were reportedly “contacted multiple times in the morning, late at night, interrupting family hours, dinner hours from kids and other family members.”

According to Thursday’s hearing, Reeve Jackson said a member of the defense team was “harassing the elderly parents of a juror at the assisted living facility where that juror’s parents resided.”

WATCH: Sparks fly from burning truck with ammunition in Tyler parking lot

Although the judge did not impose any sanctions against the defense team, Reeve Jackson did provide a set of guidelines moving forward in the appeals case.

No member of the defense team shall make any further attempt to contact any member of the jury without first seeking to be granted permission from the court to do so.

The defense shall not share any personal contact or identifying information about the jurors in this case with any person not actively employed by the Texas Office of Capital Writs without being granted permission from the court to do so.

If the defense has shared personal contact or identifying information about jurors, in this case any person, organization or entity, the defense shall, within 72 hours, may make a sealed ex parte filing with the court.

“Frankly, it shocks the conscience of the court. I could not believe that that type of behavior occurred. I think it is totally inappropriate outside the bounds of decency and courtesy and potentially in violation of several statutes and holds a special kind of motion formally. From my perspective, though, it’s the type of conduct that this court is not going to tolerate. We have a hard enough time getting people to show up to serve on jury duty. We ask them to take time away from work, time away from their family, and they voluntarily made these sacrifices.” Judge Austin Reeves Jackson

The defense team said that today was the first time they heard of the allegations, and were not sure how the court came to those facts.

East Texas man arrested for directing members of ‘outlaw motorcycle gang’ in 2020 murder

The appeals trial began after former nurse William Davis was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death.

Davis was accused of intentionally blowing air in the arterial lines of patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. Four patients were killed and several injured.

According to records, security footage showed Davis entering the patients’ rooms and leaving. Almost immediately after, the patients would reportedly suffer a “profound incident” despite being considered stable. The victims were all patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery and were recovering in the cardiovascular intensive care unit.

2 arrested after alleged home invasion centered around a ‘vape’

After Davis’ trial, the lead defense attorney, Phillip Hayes, was indicted and plead guilty to soliciting prostitution.

According to an arrest warrant, an undercover deputy for the Smith County’s Sheriff’s Office posed as a prostitute and made contact with Hayes. The warrant alleged that Hayes texted the officer to meet at a predetermined location and agreed to pay $110.

On Thursday, the defense team said they will file a response to the court in the coming days concerning jurors’ harassment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.