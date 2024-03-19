Probe: Orlando Commissioner spent 96-year-old’s money on home upgrades, IV treatments

An Orange County circuit judge has ordered Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill to stop all contact with a 96-year-old constituent after Hill was accused of obtaining power of attorney over the woman in 2021 and using that legal position to spend more than $100,000 of the woman’s savings, rack up more than $10,000 in debt in the woman’s name and purchase a home using the woman as a cosigner.

Court documents allege Hill used the money to pay for a facelift and dental surgery, purchase expensive perfume and clothing, book a hotel in Miami for a New Year’s Eve vacation, and obtain numerous intravenous vitamin infusions at Vitalounge.

The documents emerge from a case brought on behalf of the woman, whom the Sentinel is not naming, against Hill. They include an affidavit from an agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which has been investigating the matter for a year. The legal issues were first reported by WFTV Channel 9.

Hill could not be reached for comment, and FDLE has not responded to inquiries.

The documents say Hill used the bulk of the woman’s money to pay for renovations on a home on Lewis Court, where Hill lived until she was ordered by a judge to vacate last week. The home is one of two owned by the victim. She inherited it when her parents died in 1988 and there was no evidence that Hill paid rent in the renovated home, court documents said. The victim lives in a second home she owns.

A third home on Domino Drive was purchased by Hill with the woman cosigning the loan. The FDLE affidavit says that “property appears to be abandoned, there is no electricity, or running water.”

Referring to Hill’s use of the woman’s money, FDLE Special Agent Steve Brenton wrote in the March 7 affidavit that “these purchases and/or bank withdrawals exceeded $100,000 and solely benefitted Hill.”

Brenton also noted that the home the victim lived in needed repairs and there was no evidence Hill spent any of the money to help renovate that home.

A temporary protective injunction against exploitation of a vulnerable adult was granted last week. In the order, Judge Heather Higbee wrote that the injunction was needed to provide physical and financial safety to the elderly woman because there was “an immediate and present danger of exploitation,” and a “likelihood of irreparable harm.”

The decision was based on a detailed account filed by Adriane Alexander, a Tampa woman who said she has known the victim her whole life. Alexander replaced Hill as the holder of the woman’s power of attorney last month. Higbee also reviewed the affidavit written by Brenton, legal documents believed to be fraudulent and financial records that showed “the dramatic decrease in the vulnerable adult’s assets as well as the accumulation of debt in her name ostensibly at Ms. Hill’s hand.”

According to Brenton’s affidavit, before Hill met the woman, she had more than $164,000 in her bank account and a balance of about $650 on a credit card. But as of October, the woman had less than $60,000 left in her account and more than $10,000 in credit card debt.

“It is the petitioner’s sincere concern that the respondent will either worsen the damage if not deplete (the victim’s) bank accounts and take title of the properties into her name if a temporary injunction is not immediately granted,” Alexander wrote in a petition for the injunction. Hill’s “position of power increases the chance of further harm… thus judicial intervention is needed to stop the bleeding.”

Hill represents Orlando’s commission district 5 that includes Parramore, Rock Lake, Lake Mann Estates, Malibu Groves and other parts of west Orlando.

Allegations involving Hill and the elderly woman first became public in a complaint filed by a former Hill aide, Jacqueline Cockerham, against the City of Orlando in 2022. Cockerham complained that Hill “tormented” her while on the job, forcing her to work long hours and conduct Hill’s personal business on city time.

Among the business, Cockerham alleged, was work on the restoration of a home owned by the then-95-year-old woman. Cockerham described the home as infested with cat feces and urine.

Cockerham said that Hill and the constituent had become co-owners of another house and that Cockerham was ordered to work on that house as well, including retrieving banking and real estate documents and ordering dumpsters.

In investigating the allegation, an outside attorney hired by the city interviewed Hill about her relationship with the woman. According to the investigator’s report, Hill said she met the woman when she was alerted to her plight by city code enforcement personnel, and that she worked to get the woman improved living conditions, medical care, and ultimately a live-in caretaker. Hill also acknowledged that she had recently purchased a home within the district and that the woman co-signed the loan.

Cockerham shared this information with FDLE when the investigation was launched a year ago, the FDLE affidavit said. On Tuesday, Cockerham’s attorney declined to provide further comment regarding the allegations Cockerham made both in court filings and to FDLE.

An investigation conducted by city of Orlando officials, which focused on Cockerham’s employment-related complaints, not the elder exploitation allegations, cleared Hill of wrongdoing. Cockerham later sued the city over the matter.

Hill is no stranger to legal scrutiny.

When she first ran for office in 2014, news surfaced that she had a rap sheet with 21 previous arrests dating to 1983, including drug offenses, DUIs, fraud and passing bad checks. She was able to run for office only because she successfully sought in 2008 to have her civil rights restored by the Florida Parole Commission’s Office of Executive Clemency.

In the campaign, she tried to turn her past into a positive.

“There is no better leader to be the voice of the people of District 5, because I’ve walked in their shoes,” Hill said at the time. “I’ve overcome those obstacles and I know what they go through.”

In 2022, Hill was arrested in Birmingham on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The charges were dropped under circumstances she declined to explain.

In the latest case, Hill has until Friday to file a written response to the allegations of elder exploitation and a hearing is set for March 27 to determine if the temporary injunction approved last week will be upheld.

Orlando Sentinel reporter Cristóbal Reyes contributed to this report.