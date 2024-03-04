Judge hears motion to vacate conviction

Mar. 4—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks heard a motion from an attorney to vacate the conviction of a man found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in Whitfield Superior Court on Feb. 27.

Defendant Samuel Dennis Hunt, 62, was also found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony following a 2023 jury trial.

Hunt was ultimately sentenced to two concurrent 20-year sentences — with the first 15 years to be served in prison — for the two aggravated assault offenses. A consecutive five-year probation sentence stemmed from the aforementioned firearm conviction.

Hunt, who participated in the hearing via videoconference, was represented by counsel Micah Gates.

From the outset, Gates told the court he was not happy with the setup for his client.

"Back in October, I requested a court production order to have him brought down to testify live," he said. "I know your Honor has overruled it, but I'd like to note my objection for the record."

Jerry Moncus, the attorney who represented Hunt in last year's jury trial, testified at the hearing.

When Hunt was arraigned, Moncus said that the offer from the state was a 10-year sentence — with just two years to be served in prison. At a subsequent calendar call hearing, he said the offer was a 15-year sentence with the first five years to be served in prison.

Both times, Moncus said he told Hunt he should seriously consider accepting the plea deal offer.

Both times, Hunt refused.

"I had reviewed the evidence, discussed the evidence with him, made him aware of how I thought the trial could potentially go," Moncus said.

Representing the state at the hearing was Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Christina Antalis.

Moncus said he met with Hunt "about a dozen times" before the jury trial.

"On one occasion we came to court with me thinking he was going to enter a plea," he testified. "He changed his mind, rejected the plea."

Moncus said the court informed Hunt that he faced a maximum sentence of 55 years for the combined offenses.

"The way I put it, I tell my clients you either win very big or you lose very big," he said. "I discussed with him the evidence as I knew it and based upon what I had seen at prior trials, the weight of the evidence, the amount of the evidence and so forth, for him to evaluate it and use in his decision."

Hunt, however, claimed that Moncus advised him to not accept the state's first plea offer deal.

"They'll come back with another offer," Hunt said, "which they never did."

Hunt also claimed that he only discussed his case with Moncus "in a hurry" in the courtroom.

"I never did get to sit down and just really talk to him," he said. "He kept telling the judge we (were) ready but we weren't ever ready."

Hunt said if Moncus had told him he was virtually certain to lose in a jury trial he would've accepted the state's initial offer.

"I wouldn't have hesitated," he testified. "I wish I had took it now, but I didn't have that much knowledge about the deal — and he was telling me they had no evidence, that kind of forced me into doing it, going to trial."

Antalis recalled Moncus to the stand after Hunt's testimony.

He flatly denied Hunt's accusations.

"I did not tell Mr. Hunt under any circumstances to ignore the offer," Moncus said. "At the time the court questioned him about his desire to accept an offer, the court was very careful about going over the maximums and the total sentence that could be possible should he go to trial and lose."

Moncus noted that Hunt declined to testify during the 2023 jury trial.

"Mr. Hunt was well aware of his rights to testify or not testify," he said.

Gates contended that Hunt was provided "ineffective assistance of counsel" in his case.

"This is a case where it's beyond 'You should consider taking the offer,'" Gates said. "The advice should be 'You are virtually certain to lose at trial and spend many years in prison if you do not take this offer.'"

Gates brought up statements made by Judge Wilbanks during Hunt's sentencing hearing.

"That the evidence in the trial was overwhelming and that you were unable to understand the defendant's reasoning for going to trial and not taking one of these offers," Gates said. "I would submit that the defense argument is that the reason the offer was not taken was the ineffective advice of trial counsel."

Gates contended that the "correct remedy" was for the court to re-offer a plea deal — with said trial court then vacating Hunt's sentence and resentencing him pursuant to the above noted plea agreement.

Antalis said the state was opposed to the motion for a new trial.

"As he failed to establish sufficient grounds for overturning the conviction given the testimony that we've heard today," she said. "The evidence was that Mr. Hunt did receive effective assistance of counsel ... he was fully informed of all of his rights as well as the benefits and risks involved in going to trial at the time he rejected the state's recommendation."

Ultimately, she described the motion as little more than "buyer's remorse" on Hunt's part.

Wilbanks did not make a ruling on the matter on Feb. 27.

"I do remember the case and the evidence was overwhelming," he stated. "I will take the matter under advisement and issue a decision."