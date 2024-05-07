Judge hears Caltrans case: City of Marysville takes state agency to court over CEQA requirements

May 6—Yuba County Superior Court Judge Stephen Berrier heard arguments Monday from representatives of both the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the city of Marysville in regards to a 2021 lawsuit filed by the city over the state agency's plan to improve and widen Highway 70 in and around Binney Junction.

Dubbed the Highway 70 Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets Project, Caltrans intends, over the next several years, to widen the highway to five lanes, replace and lengthen two existing railroad structures, lower the existing Highway 70 under two overpasses, remove existing access to and from 17th Street, relocate an existing levee, signalize two existing intersections and rehabilitate existing pavement.

Caltrans, it has argued, said doing so will improve the safety of those driving in and out of Marysville and bring the roadway up to modern standards.

The city said Caltrans failed to comply with the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) when it approved the project, based on the Final Environmental Impact Report and Final Environmental Assessment, the Appeal previously reported. In early 2021, it filed a lawsuit in Yuba County Superior Court challenging the decision by Caltrans to approve the expansion project, according to court documents.

With a project area that will run from just south of 14th Street to just north of Cemetery Road, it is estimated to cost around $111 million.

On Monday, lawyers from both sides made their case to Berrier on if Caltrans essentially followed standard procedure for large projects such as this. The judge, who said he grew up in the area, was familiar with the project's intentions and what it could ultimately mean for residents of a city that is already facing tremendous financial strains caused by two state highways intersecting it — costs related to traffic enforcement and road repairs on city side streets that are used as cut-through routes, for example.

Throughout Monday's two-hour long hearing, Berrier stressed the amount of responsibility and undue burden the city must already tackle because of the state highways. He raised concerns about effects of unplanned detours during the construction process and the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists as new sidewalks are planned to be placed next to what will be considered a five-lane highway.

Caltrans, in response to most arguments made by the court and the city of Marysville, said that all standards and regulations were followed in its reports. The city argued that some of those standards were unknown to the public and should have been more detailed in final environmental reports.

While Caltrans did admit that certain procedures related to CEQA could have been done differently, it argued that even if they were or if Berrier decides to correct what the judge referred to as a "procedural snafu," much of the project will still continue, despite any concerns by the city.

Caltrans completed its environmental report document in December 2020. Marysville alleged at the time that it made comments on the Environmental Impact Report saying that the project would have significant environmental effects on air quality, traffic, noise, and land use impacts as well as impacts on emergency access and emergency response and utilities.

According to the suit, the Environmental Impact Report did not disclose or analyze those environmental effects or identify any mitigation concerns for adoption, the Appeal previously reported.

The city relayed much of those concerns in court on Monday. Caltrans said it did not take into consideration those mitigation concerns because they were considered less than significant. After the hearing, lawyers for the city told the Appeal that what Caltrans considers less than significant is largely unknown to outsiders of the agency.

Monday's hearing was the first and only hearing before Berrier regarding the 2021 lawsuit. A ruling is expected in the coming weeks and should Berrier rule in the city's favor, the matter could return to court again or spark further litigation.

Caltrans insisted that no matter what decision was made, the project would most likely continue as planned.

Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum has been a vocal advocate for the lawsuit and holding Caltrans accountable.

"We've got a lot of things invested into this," Branscum told the Appeal on Monday. "We've got a good feeling about where this will go."