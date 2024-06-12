Judge hears arguments on Odraye Jones' motions

Jun. 12—JEFFERSON — The judge overseeing convicted cop killer Odraye Jones' resentencing case heard arguments Tuesday from Jones on 27 motions he's filed.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder did not immediately rule on any of the motions. He said he will take the matter under advisement and quickly issue a written decision.

"The only thing before this court is the penalty phase," he said, noting he's reviewed all 27 motions and the state has responded to most of them. "Only two have any relevance at all to the penalty phase. Nearly all of the motions are directed at the guilt portion of this case, which has already been decided."

A resentencing trial came about after Jones' death sentence was revoked in 2022 by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The court found the 1998 testimony of a clinical psychologist, called to testify by Jones' own defense attorneys, contained racist statements. Afterwards, the jury found him guilty and supported a death sentence.

Jones, who at his request is representing himself, argued for his release while rattling off several court cases he believes support his cause.

"I have a legal right to apply for habeas corpus," he said, referring to a Constitutional right that protects him against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

He also pointed out that the warrant the state presented when he was moved from prison last March to the county jail (so he could more easily prepare his case) stated he was "charged with murder," he said. "I can't be charged and convicted at the same time."

Ashtabula County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Dawn Cantalamessa, said Jones has it all wrong.

"The guilt still stands. We are here for sentencing, not a guilty verdict," she said. "His arguments are moot and a lot of these arguments have been ruled on. Only two motions have something to do with resentencing."

One of the two motions asks the judge to allow Jones to wear street clothes and remove his shackles during pretrial hearings, and the other for the judge to recuse.

Jones said the motion to recuse states that the judge had something to do with the aggravated murder case in 1997, when Jones was convicted of shooting and killing Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr.

Glover was chasing Jones, a robbery suspect, on West 41st Street in Ashtabula.

"I had absolutely nothing to do with the case," Schroeder said.

Throughout the proceedings, Jones has repeatedly said the judge is bias against him. Twice the Supreme Court has reviewed the case, twice ruled Schroeder is not bias and remanded the case back to him.

"No court has stated I should be recused from this case," Schroeder said.

Jones charged that Schroeder and his standby attorneys "conspired" against him. He believes the resentencing trial is unconstitutional.

"You must release me or at least give me a new trial (to determine his guilt or innocence)," he said.

Schroeder then addressed the date of the upcoming resentencing trial, which is on the public docket for Aug. 12.

Jones said he will be ready.

"I have strategized," he said.

Cantalamessa said the prosecution also is prepared and plans on the trial lasting about four days.