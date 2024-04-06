Judge hearing LEARNS lawsuit says family won’t file for voucher this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal judge assigned to a lawsuit challenging a portion of the Arkansas LEARNS Act recently said his family plans to file for a school voucher created by the act but not this year, according to an order.

On March 29, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky disclosed to the parties involved in the suit his intentions to apply for an Educational Freedom Account, a school voucher program for state funding that can be used for private school tuition and various other education-related expenses.

In the order, Rudofsky said his family intends to apply for an Education Freedom Account.

“I do not believe this requires my recusal under either the recusal statute or the applicable judicial canons,” Rudofsky said.

On Thursday, Rudofsky updated his disclosure.

Judge hearing LEARNS lawsuit plans to apply for voucher program, won’t recuse himself

“To keep the parties up-to-date, it now appears that my family will not be applying for an Education Freedom Account this year, but (at least presently) we have the intent to do so in future years,” Rudofsky wrote.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed a motion for an extension of time to respond on Thursday saying they appreciated Rudosfky disclosing his plans to apply for the voucher but need time to formulate a response.

The motion was granted by Rudofsky and the response must be submitted by April 12, seven days after the original due date.

The EFA program expanded on April 1, allowing students attending schools with a “D” grade or lower and children of veterans and first responders to apply for a voucher.

The lawsuit over which Rudofsky is presiding alleged that a section in the LEARNS Act that bans the “indoctrination” of students is unconstitutional and infringes on the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.