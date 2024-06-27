Judge to hear Bruce Childers' case to be allowed on Escambia elections supervisor ballot

A hearing will be held Friday afternoon to determine whether would-be Escambia Supervisor of Elections candidate Bruce Childers did enough before noon on June 14 to qualify to run for office against appointed incumbent Robert Bender.

An emergency motion for injunctive relief filed Tuesday by Childers has been granted and a hearing set for 2 p.m. Friday in front of Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz.

Childers said he is "cautiously optimistic" about the hearing's outcome and hopes for a bench ruling that could have him out campaigning as early as the weekend.

Childers filed a lawsuit against Bender and the Supervisor of Elections Office on June 21, a day after he said he was informed he had not properly filed a "full and complete" Form 6 financial disclosure document and therefore did not qualify to seek office.

Childers said he had gone in to qualify to run against Bender, who was appointed Supervisor of Elections in January, two days ahead of the June 14 filing deadline, so that if there were any questions about the paperwork he had turned in there would be time to work through discrepancies.

His motion for injunctive relief states that two filing officers, including Chief Deputy Supervisor Sonya Daniel, had initialed each document he'd presented and that he had left the Supervisor of Elections office only after being told he had done everything necessary to qualify.

Childers said that he was not notified until June 20, nearly a week after the close of qualifying, that he had failed to qualify. He had already by that time spent $50,000 from his campaign war chest of over $100,000 to purchase signs and hire campaign consultants.

He contends that the Supervisor's office had a duty to notify him if his paperwork was insufficient to allow him to qualify. There is basis for the argument in state law.

Childers' motion for emergency injunction quotes Florida Statute 99.061(7)(b) which states "If the qualifying officer receives qualifying papers during the qualifying period ... which do not include all items as required ... prior to the last day of qualifying, the filing officer shall make a reasonable effort to notify the candidate of the missing or incomplete items and shall inform the candidate that all required items must be received by the close of qualifying."

The Supervisor's Handbook on Candidate Qualifying also states "the filing officer should make every effort to contact the candidate if there is a problem with the paperwork” and advises the filing officer to document all efforts to contact the candidate and similarly note any conversations with the candidate.

Bender's office has offered little in the way of comment on the issue of Childer's qualifying and Bender did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.

A statement from the Supervisor of Elections Office put out ahead of the lawsuit being filed quoted the same Florida Statute that Childers paraphrased in his court filing.

The section of §99.061(7)(a) sent from Bender's staff said the law "requires a candidate qualifying for Constitutional office to provide a copy of the full and public financial disclosure Form 6 by the close of qualifying."

"The requirement is pursuant to the Florida Constitution and Florida’s election and ethics laws," the statement said.

Childers is the husband of Escambia County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Pam Childers, who in 2022 blocked payments to a retirement plan that was contributing 57% of a county commissioner's salary to a 401K retirement account.

The Escambia County Commission filed a lawsuit against Pam Childers, but lost its case. As a result of the ruling Bender, who served on the County Commission from 2018 until being appointed Supervisor of Elections this year, had to return $143,491.18 he had earned through the retirement program.

