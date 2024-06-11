Judge halts Florida law requiring city officials to disclose more

A federal judge has halted enforcement of a new state law that requires city officials to file more extensive financial disclosures while a legal challenge from officials in 45 municipalities plays out in court.

In her order granting the injunction on Monday, U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian wrote that the state did not prove that it first sought to achieve its goal of deterring corruption and increasing transparency by less intrusive means. She wrote that the law is likely unconstitutional for compelling content-based speech and that continued enforcement could cause irreparable harm.

At least 125 mayors and city council members across the state resigned before Jan. 1 to avoid being subject to the disclosure, which Damian stated shows the law “has already had a chilling effect” on municipal offices.

The injunction prohibits the Commission on Ethics from requiring city officials and candidates to submit the Form 6 financial disclosure by the July 1 deadline, although many office holders have already complied.

Commission on Ethics Chief Administrator Lynn Blais did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before Senate Bill 774 passed last May, mayors and city council members filed basic disclosures outlining their major sources of income, assets and liabilities without listing dollar amounts.

The new law mandated all city officials to file the more extensive disclosure already completed by county and state office holders. Form 6 requires disclosure of net worth and an itemized list of assets, liabilities and sources of income over $1,000. In most cases, officials who own more than 5% of a business must also name clients and customers that make up more than 10% of the venture’s income.

State Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, who sponsored the legislation, previously said the measure is a matter of transparency for officials who have spending authority over millions of taxpayer dollars.

But opponents called the requirement legislative overreach and a hinderance to recruiting people to serve on the city level where, unlike county and state offices, officials are often paid little or nothing for their roles.

In February, officials from dozens of cities — including Safety Harbor — filed lawsuits in state and federal courts against the Florida Commission on Ethics members who enforce the law, alleging the requirement is “highly intrusive” and unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys in the law firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman. The governments they represent each paid $10,000 to join the complaint.

The complaints argued there are less restrictive means available to accomplish the “compelling state interest” of evaluating conflicts of interest and deterring corruption. They cited the less detailed Form 1 disclosure that city officials were filing before the law change.

In its response, the state argued that the Form 6 requirements on municipal elected officials and candidates serve as “a narrowly tailored means of deterring corruption and conflicts of interest, bolstering the public’s confidence in Florida officials, and educating the public.”

In her order granting the injunction, Damian agreed that deterring corruption and increasing transparency are compelling state interests but that it is not clear how those interests necessitated a change to the higher disclosure requirements.

The state did not show “any evidence, data or studies” indicating how the Form 1 was inadequate to address the state’s interest of deterring corruption, Damian wrote.

“It is not apparent from the record that a change from the Form 1 requirement to the Form 6 requirement was necessary nor that SB 774 is substantially related to the state’s identified interests,” Damian wrote.