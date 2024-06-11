Judge grants Poconos travel request for George Santos as he faces federal charges

A federal judge has approved a request from former Congressman George Santos to make frequent visits to the Poconos this summer.

U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of New York Joanna Seybert agreed on Tuesday to modify the conditions of Santos's release. The New York Republican is facing federal charges including wire fraud and money laundering.

Previously, he could travel within New York City, Long Island and Washington, D.C., without advance notice, and to other locations with advance notice to his pretrial services officer.

Santos "intends to make regular visits to Tobyhanna" this summer, and was seeking to do so without making weekly requests, attorney Robert Fantone wrote in the request for Seybert to modify Santos's release.

Santos was expelled from Congress in a bipartisan vote last year and this year dropped a brief bid to return as an independent.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Judge grants Poconos travel request for George Santos