Judge grants Lakeland man release as he pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

Rioters converge upon the Capitol in a deadly attack on Jan. 6, 2021, protesting results of the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas Osborne of Lakeland pleaded not guilty to four charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack during an arraignment Thursday before U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta.

Osborne was arrested Feb. 22 at his Lakeland home on a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Mehta granted Osborne’s appeal of a magistrate judge's order of detention pending trial, and Osborne was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors had argued that Osborne should be jailed while awaiting trial.

In a motion, prosecutors cited Osborne’s close connections to Jonathan and Olivia Pollock, formerly of the Lakeland area, who became fugitives after being indicted on multiple felony charges for the Jan. 6 riot. FBI agents captured them on Jan. 6 of this year in Lake County.

The prosecution motion also mentioned that Osborne harbored another fugitive, Christopher Worrell, in his Lakeland home after Worrell fled following his conviction on multiple Jan. 6 charges. Prosecutors also wrote that Osborne had survival bags stored throughout his house and kept numerous loaded weapons.

Mehta appointed Jeffrey Brown as Osborne’s defender.

