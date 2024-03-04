Judge grants defense request to access medical records for deceased teacher

A circuit court judge has ruled McLaren Port Huron must provide medical records of a local teacher who died after a car crash to attorneys for the man charged in her death.

Circuit Judge Daniel Damman said Monday the defense had good reason to believe there may be exculpatory evidence in Ashley Nisbett's records based on social media statements that she seemed to have been getting better two days before she died in the hospital.

Normally a person's private medical records would be private for 50 years after death under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, but Damman said exceptions can be made based on a defendant's need.

"As of right now they are to be produced and reviewed by a third-party expert," Damman said.

A brief in support of the motion states the medical records for Nisbett, who died Oct. 24 in Port Huron McLaren, includes details about Nisbett's care that may be relevant to the case against Justin Simon, an out-of-state man who allegedly drank alcohol before the crash and drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting two vehicles including Nisbett's.

"The medical records are relevant because one of the defenses Defendant may raise at trial is causation, i.e., was the automobile accident the cause of Ms. Nisbett's death," a brief in support of a motion to compel states. "This factual issue arises because her death was several days after the accident and after her husband posted on Facebook that her medical condition was improving."

Nisbett lived for four days after the crash. According to the brief, her husband wrote a Facebook post on Oct. 22 saying she was responsive and her condition was stable.

Simon's attorneys say they issued a subpoena to the hospital for the medical records on Nov. 9, but the hospital denied their request.

"Ms. Nisbett's medical records potentially contain information that could mitigate Defendant's liability and thus may change the very essence of the charge being brought," the brief states.

The brief does not identify what information attorneys are looking for or state what may have caused Nisbett's death aside from the crash, only noting she had a complex surgery after she was reportedly responsive in the hospital.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Smith Deegan argued against allowing the defense to access the records, saying they had not indicated what they expected to find.

Damman agreed the records should not be accessed as part of a "fishing expedition," but said the statements about Nisbett's health improving give reason for the defense to have access to those records.

Damman also said, however, the defense will have to cover the financial cost of producing the records, and that if the attorneys find any information they wish to use in court, they would need his prior permission.

The judge also granted a defense request to adjourn the case until July. Defense Attorney Steven Sadow had informed the court he would be on vacation from March 20 to April 15. A jury trial has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 10.

Simon has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

