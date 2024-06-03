Judge gives Abe Hamadeh and his pals 200,000 reasons to ditch Trump and the 'crazies'

For someone who wanted to be Arizona’s attorney general, Abe Hamadeh doesn’t seem to be much good at lawyering.

He not only lost the election to Kris Mayes, but he has lost lawsuit after lawsuit attempting to overturn that loss.

Now, he and some of his associates are on the hook for more than $200,000 in sanctions for two of those dismissed lawsuits.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Susanna Pineda leveled the sanctions against Hamadeh, attorney Ryan Heath, Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby and Valley resident David Mast.

They stem from a couple of dismissed lawsuits that Pineda described in part as “groundless and unjustified.”

It's a crazy time for Hamadeh and his 'crazies'

Abe Hamadeh speaks during a town hall at the Palm Ridge Recreation Center in Sun City West on April 2, 2024.

It hasn’t been a good summer for Hamadeh.

Not long ago, Blake Masters, Hamadeh’s one-time colleague and current opponent in the Republican primary to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, outed Hamadeh for having called MAGA supporters of Donald Trump “crazies.”

All while Hamadeh has been claiming to be such a person.

Hamdeh calls his base the 'crazies'? Yeah, he's done

Then again, the best part of that kooky dustup might have been when failed governor candidate and current U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake reposted a message calling Masters “a rat.”

A colossal example of political chutzpah, since Lake previously had released secret recordings of then-state Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit in order to sabotage him.

(Scientists will soon be adding MAGA members to a bloodthirsty list from the naural world that includes the black widow spider and the praying mantis — creatures that eat their own.)

They continue, despite the damage done

Hamadeh, like Lake, continues to spew woeful, pathetic and debunked ravings about previous elections being rigged. All as an act of fealty to Donald Trump.

Doing so, they seem to believe — no matter the damage done to our election process, the legal system or their very souls — is a ticket to public office.

Judge Pineda has given Hamadeh about 200,000 reasons to question that “logic.”

But I doubt that he will.

The “crazies” would not approve.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

