Judge finds just cause in termination of former Northeast Iowa Community College president

Northeast Iowa Community College was found to have just cause supporting its decision to terminate former president Herbert Riedel. (Photo courtesy of Northeast Iowa Community College)

Northeast Iowa Community College was justified in its termination of former president Herbert Riedel, a judge has ruled.

Riedel was previously placed on administrative leave in October after a series of closed sessions, and Vice President of Finance and Administration Dave Dahms is serving as acting president of the institution. Riedel was announced for the role in February 2022.

A private hearing was held in late March about Riedel’s possible termination from the community college, according to a news release, overseen by an administrative law judge. The judge ruled May 20 that the college had just cause in terminating Riedel.

“The grounds asserted for just cause termination included failure to make satisfactory improvement in areas of expectations identified in the evaluation and performance action plan,” the release stated.

According to the release, Riedel didn’t make improvements in building trust with leadership, staff and other college stakeholders, creating an “open, respectful and diplomatic relationship and reputation” with students and staff and bettering relationships with community partners.

Riedel has 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision, the release stated. The former president has also filed suit against the college’s board of trustees, alleging it violated open meetings laws when discussing Riedel’s performance and job details during a closed session in June 2023.

According to court documents, the college denies violating laws when it voted to implement a performance action plan for Riedel to follow.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Judge finds just cause in termination of former Northeast Iowa Community College president appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.