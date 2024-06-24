Judge finds Akron man guilty of killing Ta'Shanna Junius in 2023 OVI crash

Hours before he was set to go on trial, 36-year-old Daniel Shanaberger was found guilty of rear-ending and killing Ta'Shanna Junius, 33 of Akron, while under the influence of drugs or alcohol in March 2023.

He pleaded no contest Monday morning before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty found Shanaberger guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicular while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A plea of no contest is where a defendant accepts the case's facts but does not admit guilt, according to the Ohio Bar Association. A judge can then find the defendant guilty of certain counts without going to trial.

Shanaberger's initial charges also included vehicular assault, a second aggravated vehicular homicide charge and multiple counts of OVI.

Shanaberger will appear before for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Deadly car crash on Manchester Road at West Wilbeth Road

This three-vehicle crash occurred on the morning of March 14, 2023, on Manchester Road at West Wilbeth Road in Akron.

A Chevy Impala and Junius' Kia Optima were stopped at the light when Shanaberger, in a Ford Taurus, rear-ended the Kia, which rear-ended the Chevy, Akron police said.

Junius was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was pronounced dead. Shanaberger and the driver of the Chevy Impala did not report injuries.

