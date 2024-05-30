Judge in earlier case ruled man shot by Holly Hill police was competent and released him

When Holly Hill police shot and killed a mentally ill man who charged at them with a steak knife on Tuesday, hundreds of people flooded the Volusia Sheriff's Office Facebook page with comments.

Some questioned whether Michael Edminson, 40, could have been subdued without using deadly force. Many more backed the officers' actions. Regardless, it is up to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to make that call.

Meanwhile, a previous, very similar case against Edminson shows a court had a chance to put him in a mental hospital or keep him in jail, but it did not.

Holly Hill police called

On Dec. 10, 2023, Daytona Beach police were called to an address on Foote Court in reference to a mentally ill man making violent threats and suicidal statements.

The man was Edminson, and he had told his father, Patrick Czarny, that he was hearing voices in his head telling him to stab other people where he was living, according to a police report. Police faced off with Edminson who came at them with a "clenched fist" and an "angry look on his face."

He refused a command to stop and was disabled by a Taser. Edminson was detained. During a tussle, he spit in the face of one officer and tried to bite another in the arm.

He was charged with two felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and locked up in the county jail without bond.

Court was warned

The day after the incident, Circuit Judge Karen Foxman, a former prosecutor, received a letter from Ruth Plummer, CEO of Stone Soup Community Development Inc., which provides sober living, temporary transition and permanent low-income and affordable housing for people.

Plummer wrote that Edminson had entered a program there on Dec. 8, 2023, but the organization was unable to help him.

"His mental health condition is very concerning we feel that he is a danger to himself and others," she wrote. "Unfortunately, we are not capable of assisting him."

It was the second time he had come to the center.

"We have seen firsthand how every (sic) sick he is and needs the help of the courts to have him evaluated for the state hospital," she wrote.

The letter says how he is a "very nice young man at first appearance" but when the "voices take over" he becomes a "different person" and becomes a danger to himself and others around him.

"His family is his biggest supporters (sic) and has tried to get him help. He has been to otherprograms however it doesn't last very long," she continued.

Competent to move forward

Edminson was interviewed by a clinical psychologist, Roger Davis, who has evaluated defendants in other criminal cases. He submitted a report, which is sealed, as is a report on Edminson's medications.

Part of the psychologist's review would consider whether Edminson "meets the criteria for involuntary hospitalization as set forth by law."

After reading the report, on May 16, Judge Foxman ruled the defendant "mentally competent to proceed in this matter."

To be considered competent, Edminson was required to understand the charges and penalties he faced; understand the "adversary nature of the legal proceedings;" disclose pertinent facts to counsel; testify competently; and assist counsel in his defense.

Edminson pled no contest to the felony charges and was sentenced to a year of probation. He was released that day. On Tuesday, May 28, 12 days later, he was dead.

The fatal incident was familiar. In a 911 call, Edminson's mother said her son was hearing voices. He had a steak knife in his hand and was threatening to kill someone.

"I just wanted to forewarn the policeman that he can't talk to (her son). I'd just put him in handcuffs as soon as I see him," she told the dispatcher.

When Holly Hill police arrived at the scene, Edminson charged them with the knife. He was shot several times, got up and charged again, and was shot again. He died from his wounds.

Shooting prompts debate

The sheriff's office released the body camera video and a copy of the 911 call on Wednesday. The uncensored video can be seen on the sheriff's office website. By Thursday morning, posts on the office's Facebook page totaled about 400.

One poster wrote that at first, he thought the police could have used less force. But after watching the video, "I really don't think he had any other choice."

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in an online briefing that he "would encourage everybody when you first hear something without getting all the facts, stop crucifying law enforcement, take a look at the video, listen to the 911 call and make your decision."

Edminson's mother, Sharon Buckingham Czarny, identified in a Facebook post, was sympathetic to the police. "They had no choice," she said. "He was schizophrenic and going to kill someone tonight."

She added: "The mental health system in the U.S. is broken."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man killed by Holly Hill police released in earlier case despite concern