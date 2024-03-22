Judge dismisses Studio 8 lawsuit

Mar. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — A 13th Circuit Court judge dismissed all counts filed by a Traverse City hair salon after its owner made a social media post telling nonbinary and transgender people where to go.

Studio 8 Hair Lab drew controversy for a 2023 social media post that told those identifying as other than a man or woman to "please seek services at a local pet groomer."

Salon owner Christine Geiger went on to say the post was directed at transgender and gender-questioning people.

The post triggered widespread backlash, leading the Michigan Department of Civil Rights to charge the studio with discrimination in a separate case after several people filed complaints.

Studio 8 argued the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and Traverse City's nondiscrimination ordinance are unconstitutional, and three people who filed complaints were defendants in the lawsuit before local Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer. Along with the city, the suit was against the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

This week, Elsenheimer rejected all of the salon's claims in the suit as invalid. He also awarded costs and fees for the three defendants — Madeline Harris, Lee Maynard and Heather Spooner — after agreeing the salon's claims against them were "frivolous."

None of the three are city or state employees so their private actions can't be cast as representing a government entity, Elsenheimer wrote. That means they can't be guilty of violating the salon's constitutional rights, especially since reporting the post to the MDCR is not only permitted under state law, but protected from retaliation.

The law is clear that constitutional equal protection and due process rights protect people from state actions, not private conduct, Elsenheimer said. The salon didn't argue they were, yet claims against the three rested entirely on allegations they violated constitutional protections.

"It does appear that the Plaintiff's primary purpose in initiating the action against Maynard, Harris and Spooner was to harass, intimidate, threaten and/or retaliate against the individual Defendants as complainants in the MDCR's matter," Elsenheimer wrote.

David Delaney, an attorney for Geiger and her salon, said that's not what the complaint said. The salon sought to argue the three individuals couldn't bring a complaint to the state, questioning if the post violated their rights in light of their genders.

All other claims about the salon's rights being violated were aimed at the city and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

"When we get into the constitutional arguments, they're nowhere to be found," Delaney said of the three individuals.

Arguments over what's constitutional versus what isn't were central to the arguments Geiger and attorney David Delaney made in court.

While governments have an interest in banning acts of discrimination, that interest doesn't override the salon's free speech rights, Delaney argued in court. He pointed to a pair of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that found much the same in striking down parts of Colorado's nondiscrimination laws.

Elsenheimer rejected the studio's request to rule the city nondiscrimination ordinance as unconstitutional. While he agreed with Delaney's arguments that banning discrimination can't come at the cost of free speech, the judge noted the main difference between a wedding website company's suit in Colorado and this one is the kind of services they provide their customers.

Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe said she believes Elsenheimer's decision reinforces the message that Traverse City wants to send.

"With our ordinance being upheld, it's wonderful to see that we can continue to make everyone feel welcome in Traverse City," she said.

Bailor Bell, an attorney for city resident Lee Maynard, said he was happy the judge vindicated Maynard's position, plus that of Harris and Spooner.

"Not only should this case be dismissed, but it's a rare case of no legal merit," Bell said.

Michael Naughton, who represented Spooner, said he and Spooner were grateful for the time and thought Elsenheimer put into his decision. He wasn't surprised to see the judge agree that the lawsuit was frivolous.

"I think the 13th Circuit is a very serious circuit to practice in, and it's somewhere I try to put my best foot forward," he said.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has a hearing set April 3 on the state's ongoing discrimination charge against the studio, Bell said.

Under state law, Studio 8 could appeal whatever decision the commission reaches in circuit court, but only afterward, Elsenheimer wrote. He declined to address any of the lawsuit's claims against the department for now, and noted any constitutional claims against it must go to the state Court of Claims.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel agreed the challenge was in the wrong court.

"This decision reinforces that transgender people are protected by the ELCRA, that hair services do not constitute religious speech and that attempts to harass or silence members of the public for speaking out against discrimination will not be tolerated," she said in a release.

Delaney said that leaves coming back to 13th Circuit Court as a likely next step after the state commission's ruling.