Judge dismisses multiple state charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker, including attempted murder

A California judge on Thursday dismissed multiple state charges — including attempted murder — against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for a violent 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

On Thursday, Judge Harry M. Dorfman granted the defense motion to dismiss three of eight counts against DePape, San Francisco Superior Court of California’s spokesperson Ann Donlan told CNN.

The dismissed counts are attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon.

DePape was previously convicted in federal court of one count of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, and a second count of attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

DePape’s defense team previously argued that he should not be charged twice for the same acts, saying that would amount to double jeopardy.

“The prosecution and the defense asked for a stay of further trial proceedings to allow the Court of Appeal to review the rulings,” Donlan said.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Friday, June 14, at 10am.

