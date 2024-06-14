Judge dismisses bankruptcy case of Infowars parent company, preserving Alex Jones' show

Alex Jones' show Infowars will live on.

A Houston federal judge on Friday dismissed a bankruptcy case against the show's parent company, Free Speech Systems, rejecting a motion for liquidation brought by the relatives of children who were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre.

The decision comes hours after the same judge ordered Jones to sell his personal assets to begin paying the $1.5 billion in defamation damages he owes the Sandy Hook families for claiming they were paid to help stage a "hoax" mass shooting.

The families had asked the court to turn Free Speech Systems's millions of dollars in assets into cash, a move that lawyers expected would shutter the company. The company's chief restructuring officer said he supported the request.

The court's decision to preserve Infowars and its parent company seems to boil down to a simple but paradoxical fact: The platform that allowed Jones to defame and harm the parents may also give them the best chance at recovering those damages.

Judge Christopher Lopez said that it would be in the best interest of Jones' creditors for the company to continue operating, basing his decision on the company's testimony that Free Speech Systems was most profitable when Jones was on the air.

Lopez illustrated the point with a story about a pizza shop from his time working in Queens.

"It was a pizza shop called Angelo's," he said. "If people were going to come, you needed Angelo to make the pizza. If not, people wouldn't want to go to Angelo's."

He also said he believed that the Free Speech Systems case might be one of the longest-running in the country and that it was time to move forward.

"We've got to reach a resolution," he said before announcing his decision.

For weeks, including on Friday, Jones ran Infowars segments and made social media posts claiming that "the feds," "the Democratic party," the FBI and the CIA were plotting to take away his show.

Hours before the ruling, Jones urged viewers to tune into what "could be the LAST broadcast of Infowars," noting that conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and comedian Russell Brand would join him in support.

Lopez denied, however, that any court ruling would have shuttered the show.

"I was never going to make a decision today to shut down a show or not, that was never going to happen one way or another," he said.

In two separate trials in 2022, the Sandy Hook families testified that they endured years of near-constant torment from followers who believed Jones' claims that the shooting was staged, including harassment and death and rape threats. Jones has since acknowledged the shooting occurred.

Attorney Chris Mattei, who represents the Sandy Hook families, celebrated the court's decision to liquidate Jones' personal assets.

“Today is a good day. Alex Jones has lost ownership of Infowars, the corrupt business he has used for years to attack the Connecticut families and so many others," Mattei told the American-Statesman in an emailed statement Friday evening. "Alex Jones is neither a martyr nor a victim. He is the perpetrator of the worst defamation in American history."

While Mattei didn't comment directly on the dismissal of their case against Free Speech Systems, he asserted that Infowars was "soon-to-be defunct" and vowed that the families will "pursue any future income (Jones) may earn to satisfy the rest" of his debts to them.

Attorneys for Jones and Free Speech Systems did not immediately return Statesman requests for comment Friday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Judge preserves Alex Jones' show Infowars, dismisses bankruptcy