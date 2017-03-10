Judge denies ‘stand your ground’ law defense in movie theater shooting case

A former Tampa, Fla. police captain charged with second-degree murder will now stand trial. Curtis Reeves was charged with the 2014 fatal shooting of Chad Oulson in a movie theater after an argument ensued over texting. Reeves claims he shot Oulson in self-defense. A judge has denied Reeves’ motion to apply Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law to the case because she said Reeves was not in imminent danger or death or great bodily harm and was not justified in using lethal force.