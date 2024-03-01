Judge denies request to halt Malcom Yonge Gym demolition

An Escambia County Circuit Court judge has denied a request for an emergency injunction to halt the demolition of the Malcolm Yonge Gym.

Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz ruled Thursday that Jonathan Green failed to show how he has standing to seek an injunction against the city.

Green is part of a committee of 10 city voters registered with the City Clerk to collect petitions to challenge the City Council's decision to demolish the Malcolm Yonge Gym.

Frydrychowicz left open a 14-day window for Green to file a new request for an injunction, but if the group wants to halt the demolition of the gym, it may only have until Monday.

Last week, the city sent notices to residents near the Malcolm Yonge Gym that said the demolition work on the gym could begin as soon as Monday. Construction fencing was installed around the gym this week.

The group, which includes two former City Council members, Ann Hill and Sherri Myers, has registered with the city clerk and, under the charter, has 60 days from the date of the council vote on Feb. 8 to collect the more than 4,200 signatures from needed from city voters to trigger a referendum on the issue.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves maintains under the City Charter, he's not required to halt the demolition project while the petition drive is ongoing and the project is moving forward.

Previously: Unless a court order is issued, Malcolm Yonge Gym will come down within 30 days

The 63-year-old building was deemed unsafe last year by city engineers. The building was under a 20-year lease with Lighthouse Christian Academy. The lease was canceled, and the city determined that bringing the building back to being usable by the public would cost more than $3 million.

An organized effort to try to save the gym was launched after public outcry over the city's decision to demolish the gym.

Much of the outcry came from supporters of the basketball and tutoring organization James B. Washington Education and Sports Inc., arguing they had quotes from experts that the building could be saved for less than $240,000. The city disputes that estimate and says $3 million is the actual amount needed to save the building.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Malcom Yonge Gym demolition injunction denied in Escambia