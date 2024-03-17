Judge denies motion to remove him from North Port residents' irrigation contract case

The Gran Paradiso Property Owners filed suit against the West Villages Improvement District and Lennar over an irrigation pact made prior to the residents assuming control of the association.

NORTH PORT – A circuit judge denied as legally insufficient a motion asking him to remove himself from a case challenging a 100-year irrigation contract signed shortly before developers turned over control of the Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association to residents.

The resident-controlled property owners association successfully challenged the agreement – signed in 2018 – partly because the meeting of the West Villages Improvement District where it was approved was not properly advertised. The legal notice for the meeting was published in the Herald-Tribune five days prior to the meeting, instead of the legally required seven days.

In a February 2023 hearing where 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Hunter Carroll granted a temporary injunction against the contract, he called one aspect of the agreement "obscene."

12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Hunter Carroll.

While the lawsuit continues, the water rates paid by residents that are being contested are going into an escrow account. Meanwhile, two developer entities, The Ranch Land Operations LLLP and Thomas Ranch Intangibles, LLLP, filed a motion to intervene in the case and sought to have Carroll disqualified.

Rick Severance, president of Mattamy Homes’ Wellen Park Division, is the authorized representative of both entities.

The intervenors argued that Carroll’s previous statement reflected a bias and that he served on the board of directors for Teen Court with the wife of key witness, Marty Black, and attended their wedding.

Carroll ruled the motion legally insufficient on March 11 for two reasons.

He said neither The Ranch Land Operations LLLP nor Thomas Ranch Intangibles, LLLP, are intervenors and parties in the lawsuit at this time.

Second, Carroll noted that the two intervenors did not disclose whether they learned of the issues within a 20-day window of discovery.

“If a party has 20 days within which a party must bring a disqualification motion, then certainly a nonparty seeking intervention is not allowed more than 20 days from discovery,” Carroll wrote. “The potential intervenor’s failure here to identify under oath their discovery date precludes the Court from finding the motion is legally sufficient.”

