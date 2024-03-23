Judge denies lower bond request of Fort Worth man accused of nearly cutting off wife’s head

A state district judge in Tarrant County on Thursday denied a defense motion to reduce the bond assigned to a man whom law enforcement authorities accuse of using a knife to nearly decapitate his wife in Fort Worth in late February.

An attorney who represents Nathaniel Rowland argued that the $500,000 bond a magistrate set in the murder case is excessive. Rowland, who is 39, cannot afford a cash bond or a surety bond in that amount but may be able to raise funds for a $200,000 bond.

At a hearing on the bond motion, a retained attorney, KC Ashmore, argued to Judge Julie Lugo, who presides in the 372nd District Court, that the defense would not oppose bond conditions such as home confinement, GPS monitoring and a requirement that the defendant surrender his passport.

A reduced bond that resulted in Rowland’s release from jail might allow him to work, assist in the preparation of his defense and would relieve Tarrant County taxpayers of the burden of funding his time in custody, Ashmore argued.

The state argued that in text messages he sent after the homicide but before his arrest in Elizabeth Rowland’s death, the defendant suggested that he was considering leaving the state. In messages to two people contemplating traveling to Texas from Colorado to attend a memorial service for Elizabeth Rowland, Nathaniel Rowland suggested that, after the service, he could drive the people to Colorado, where they live, according to Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorney Chase Payne.

Elizabeth Rowland’s relatives have indicated to authorities that between the killing and his arrest, Nathaniel Rowland reached out to try to communicate with his 15-year-old stepdaughter, who was inside the house when her mother died, Payne said.

At the hearing Payne noted the extreme violence alleged in the case and said that in May, Nathaniel Rowland was arrested in Dallas County in a domestic violence matter. Irving police alleged he assaulted a girlfriend who lived with him. He struck the woman in the face, breaking some of her teeth, police alleged. The domestic violence aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury case is pending and has not been presented to a grand jury.

Nathaniel Rowland reported to police that his wife inflicted the cutting wound herself, authorities alleged.

Nathaniel Rowland was booked on March 5. A forensic pathologist concluded the death was a homicide. Rowland’s wife was found to have defensive hand injuries.

Elizabeth Rowland, who was 38, was lying face up on the kitchen floor when police arrived at the couple’s house.

She had a large gaping wound to her throat, according to the account of a Fort Worth Police Department homicide detective that is described in an affidavit supporting her husband’s arrest warrant.

Nathaniel Rowland called 911 about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and said that his wife had slashed herself in the throat at their house in the 1200 block of Camden Yard Drive.

In an interview with two detectives, Nathaniel Rowland described watching his wife cut her neck.

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland arrives in the courtroom for a bond reduction hearing in the 372nd District Court in Tarrant County at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Rowland is charged with murder in the death of his wife, Elizabeth Rowland, on Feb. 23, at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Camden Yard Drive.

In the hours before she died, the couple and Elizabeth’s visiting 15-year-old daughter went out to dinner. They returned to the house about 7:45 p.m.

In an interview with the detectives, Elizabeth’s daughter said she did not hear a disturbance in the house before her stepfather came into her bedroom and told her to call 911.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, chat online at thehotline.org, or locally call SafeHaven of Tarrant County’s hotline at 1-877-701-7233 or One Safe Place at 817-916-4323. If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call 988, to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.