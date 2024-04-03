Judge denies Delphi murder suspect's motion to dismiss the charges

DELPHI, Ind. — Special Judge Frances Gull denied Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's request to dismiss the charges because of destroyed recordings of possible suspects that might exonerate Allen.

Allen's attorneys argued the destroyed video recordings might contain evidence indicating someone other than Allen is the killer.

Steve Mullins, Delphi police chief at the time of the killings, testified during a March 18 hearing that the recorder mistakenly was left on, and recordings from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, 2017, were lost after the drive's large memory was filled.

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

In her order published Tuesday, Gull wrote, "... (T)he defendant has failed to show that the evidence was exculpatory and that it was destroyed negligently, intentionally, or in bad faith. The recordings of interviews between February 14-20, 2017 were lost due to human error or were spontaneously lost due to the equipment resetting."

Allen is charged with murder in the Feb. 13, 2017, killings of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, who were abducted off of the trails around the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi. Search parties found their bodies the morning of Feb. 14, 2017, on the north banks of Deer Creek about a quarter of a mile from the bridge.

Allen's attorneys have suggested in court filings that Libby and Abby's killings were part of an Odinist ritual sacrifice and two alleged Odinists were interviewed in the days after the girls' bodies were discovered.

Judge Frances Gull speaks at the Oct. 19 hearing of accused Delphi killer Richard Allen.

In her order published Tuesday, Gull wrote, "As neither ... (men) were suspects at the time the interviews were conducted, the defendant has failed to show that the lost interview of (one of the men) ... was material and that the lack of a recorded interview of ... (the other man) was material. As defendant must establish materiality to claim a denial of due process and Allen had failed to do so, his due process rights have not been violated."

Gull also heard evidence on March 18 for and against holding Allen's attorneys — Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin — in contempt, accusing them of violating a gag order by publishing a news release about the case the day before the order was signed Dec. 2, 2022. In the contempt hearing, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also accused Rozzi and Baldwin of being responsible for leaked photos from the crime scene.

Gull has not yet ruled on the contempt allegations.

Allen's trial is scheduled to begin May 13 and run through the end of the month.

Jury selection will be in Fort Wayne.

After the Allen County residents are empaneled as jurors, the trial will move to Delphi, where the evidence will be presented and jurors will decide Allen's fate.

The court blocked off three weeks for the trial, including Memorial Day.

