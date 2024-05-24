Judge denies bond for 2021 capital murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A 2021 murder suspect in the death of a Dothan man will remain behind bars until his trial.

A Houston county judge has denied the bond request for Solomon Cooper.

This comes after this week, he was in court along with his defense team asking for a reasonable bond.

Cooper is one of three suspects facing capital murder charges in the death of Sincere Tyson in October 2021.

Tyson was killed while sleeping in his Abbey-Oaks apartment after a day at the park celebrating his niece’s birthday.

Tyson’s mother said she was frustrated to think about the idea of her alleged son’s killer to get a bond.

“My son was an innocent person he’s done nothing to these people and for them to even be wasting time like that is ridiculous to me,” She said. “I’m wondering why I’m even here when Kay Ivey signed the law for Aniah’s law which states that it shouldn’t be happening anyway it’s a waste of tax payer’s time.”

Cooper will be back in court on October 9th for a status hearing ahead of trial that’s not expected to begin until early 2025.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.