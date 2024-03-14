Judge denies bail for Thurston County man accused of killing woman found in house fire

A Thurston County judge denied bail Tuesday for a 37-year-old man accused of murdering a woman who was found in a burning home last weekend.

Galaxy Ray Muffett attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. A Sheriff’s Office detective arrested Muffett on Tuesday in connection with the death of Donna Akers, 49.

Detectives began investigating Muffett following a Saturday house fire on the 4100 block of Cooper Point Road Northwest. When McLane Black Lake Fire Department crews extinguished the blaze at the home, they found a Akers’ body and a shotgun at the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release and court records.

Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed Akers identity to The Olympian on Thursday. He said she died due to “homicidal violence.”

On Tuesday, Judge Mary Sue Wilson found probable cause for several crimes Muffett is accused of: first-degree aggravated murder while armed with a deadly weapon, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson ordered Muffett to be held without bail. In doing so, she found Muffett had a propensity for violence that creates a substantial likelihood of danger to the community.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rosemary Fitzgerald had asked the judge to deny bail. However, that motion was filed Tuesday afternoon, so Muffett’s public defense attorney had little time to review it.

Given the situation, Wilson gave Muffett’s attorney a chance to respond to the state’s motion at a March 19 hearing. Depending on what’s decided then, Muffett’s conditions of release may be altered.

Muffett has 11 prior adult felony convictions and 12 prior adult gross misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2005, according to court records. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court for a theft and vehicle prowling case in Hoquiam.

Court records describe the investigation into Muffett from the perspective of law enforcement.

Investigators allege Muffett shot Akers in the face while she had her hands up, according to court records. He reportedly had been close friends with Akers, who had been described as his “street mom.”

The shooting reportedly occurred in a bedroom in the back of the home. Investigators allege Muffett retrieved his shotgun and entered the bedroom to shoot Akers.

Muffett allegedly returned to the living room, pointed the shotgun at several witnesses and ordered them to remain at the house. The witnesses eventually fled the scene, leaving Muffett at the home, according to court records.

A passerby later reported smoke coming from the home, and firefighters were sent. Fire crews reportedly recovered Akers’ body under a mattress and located the shotgun.

A detective managed to identify Akers after a retail receipt led them to a Lakewood store that identified her and shared surveillance footage. The video reportedly showed Akers with Muffett and a witness.

On Sunday, a separate witness told the detective that Akers visited the home Saturday morning to confront Muffett. The witness alleged Muffett believed Akers “set him up” to steal his medications.

Court records indicate the witness unsuccessfully tried to meet Akers at the residence. At one point, the witness alleged Muffett peaked through the blinds and claimed to not know Akers. The witness was not allowed inside, so they left.

On Monday, Tumwater police located and detained Muffett near the intersection of W Street Southeast and Capitol Boulevard. Court records allege he fled from law enforcement on foot and hopped over fences through private property.

The Sheriff’s Office detective investigating the case responded to the scene and arrested Muffett on a bench warrant. The detective searched Muffett and allegedly recovered a small bag that contained suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The detective interviewed Muffett about Akers’ death and the house fire. He denied the allegations and showed “no remorse or emotion” over Akers’ death, according to court records.

Court records show investigators pieced together what happened after collecting corroborating statements from witnesses Muffett had allegedly threatened.

Muffett allegedly admitted to owning a shotgun after investigators collected DNA samples from him with a warrant, court records show.