Judge in Delphi murder case continues to deny news media's request to record trial

DELPHI, Ind. — Special Judge Frances Gull denied three news outlets' requests to video and audio record Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's trial next month.

Gull issued three orders Tuesday that were published online Wednesday afternoon denying requests to record the trial. The denied requests were from News Media Coalition, an Indy TV station and a South Bend TV station. Earlier in the month, Gull denied another Indy TV station.

Gull allowed cameras into the courtroom for the Oct. 19, 2023, hearing, but her order specifically limited the recording to just the hearing. It banned any recording of attorney-client communications or bench conferences.

Judge Frances Gull speaks at the Oct. 19 hearing of accused Delphi killer Richard Allen.

"The Court has determined that allowing recording of the October 19, 2023, hearing is permitted provided that the means of recording will not distract the participants or impair the dignity of the proceedings, and the hearing itself is a non-confidential proceeding," Gull wrote in her Oct. 17 order.

However, the recordings published from that hearing included clips filmed before and after the hearing and aired by various news outlets.

Gull has denied each media request to record hearings and the trial without explanation since the Oct. 19 hearing.

Indiana traditionally has not allowed recordings or photography in its courtrooms.

Starting May 1, 2023, the Indiana Supreme Court gave judges discretion to allow media to video and audio record, as well as take still photographs, in the courtroom. However, media must request advance permission for the hearing and/or trial, and the judge may deny the request.

In December 2021, the Indiana Supreme Court started a four-month pilot project to test recording in courtrooms.

Gull and her Allen County courtroom were part of that pilot project.

