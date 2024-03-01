Judge to decide on Trump’s trial date over classified documents

Supporters cheer as the motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at the Federal Courthouse on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla. | Wilfredo Lee

Former President Donald Trump sat in a Florida courtroom Friday, in a hearing regarding a trial date for his classified documents trial. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case, heard arguments from both Trump’s defense and special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Cannon, who Trump appointed during his presidency, may change the trial date that is already set for May 20 in a Federal District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In hopes of going to trial before the presidential election, Smith’s team has requested a trial date of July 8 with the fear the trial may not continue if Trump, who is the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, will win the presidency and push for presidential immunity.

“This case can be tried this summer,” Jay Bratt, a prosecutor on Smith’s team, said, per The Associated Press.

Trump’s attorneys, who have previously advocated for the trial to be scheduled after the presidential election, suggested a trial date of Aug. 12 as a possible alternative should Judge Cannon not align with their initial request.

“We very much believe that a trial that takes place before the election is a mistake and should not happen,” said defense lawyer Todd Blanche, AP News added. “The easy solution is to start this trial after the election.”

Cannon has said she would take into consideration the adjusted time recommendations of the classified documents case.

Last June, Trump entered a not-guilty plea to 37 charges concerning his management of classified documents. Prosecutors have accused him of failing to return numerous documents with classified content, including details on U.S. nuclear programs and defense capabilities, despite repeated requests, according to ABC News.

“And with only 25 days until jury selection begins in Trump’s criminal hush money case in New York, Friday’s court proceedings could fundamentally realign the former president’s legal battles as he races toward the 2024 presidential election,” ABC News added.

The hush money case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels is looking to be the only indictment out of Trump’s four to wrap up before the 2024 presidential election.











