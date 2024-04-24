Judge convicts Spring Valley man for resisting arrest, violating protection order

NEW CITY — A 32-year-old Spring Valley man faces several years in state prison for charges related to a domestic violence incident during which a woman suffered injuries, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

County Court Judge Kevin Russo convicted Michael McCutchen of felony and misdemeanor charges that involved fighting with police officers while being arrested during an incident of domestic violence. Russo returned the verdicts following a two-day non-jury trial on April 16 at the Rockland County Courthouse.

Spring Valley police found a woman bleeding with numerous injuries to her face and body on July 1. The officers had responded to a 911 call of domestic violence at 2:18 a.m., the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The officers found McCutchen inside the home and learned he was under a Spring Valley Justice Court order prohibiting him from being in the presence of the woman or in her residence, the release said.

McCutchen resisted police and fought being handcuffed before and while he was being placed into a patrol car. While being escorted out of the residence, McCutchen spat at the woman.

Additional officers were needed to transport McCutchen to the police department, where he prevented the officers from fingerprinting and processing him to formalize the arrest. His violent acts included biting, shoving, and spitting at the officers.

The woman, who was treated at the hospital, declined to testify at trial against McCutchen. The prosecution moved ahead and Russo convicted McCutchen of the following charges:

First-degree criminal contempt for violating the court order of protection

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

McCutchen had a previous conviction of second-degree criminal contempt for violating a court order of protection.

McCutchen faces a mandatory minimum of at least 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison or up to 2 to 4 years in state prison and is due to be sentenced June 26. He is being held without bail in the Rockland County Jail.

“The actions of the defendant in this case showed a clear disregard to the well-being of the victim, law enforcement, and the rule of law," District Attorney Thomas Walsh said. "Physically attacking someone and causing them injuries will not be tolerated."

Walsh said assistant district attorneys Kaitlin DeLuca and Allyson White "overcame many obstacles to secure a conviction and seek justice in a case of domestic violence.”

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley NY man faces prison after violating protection order