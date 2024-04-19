Judge considers dismissal of Beckley city manager lawsuit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County judge is now considering whether or not a lawsuit filed against the City of Beckley can go forward following a Friday, April 19, 2024 hearing in which attorneys for the City of Beckley asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

The lawsuit accuses Beckley Common Council of violating the city’s charter earlier this year when Council voted to hire a city manager and to take away many of the mayor’s responsibilities.

Beckley Common Council is seeking to hire a city manager, and candidates running for the mayor’s seat in the 2024 election cycle expect to have mostly ceremonial duties.

If Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich rules the lawsuit may proceed, it could force changes to the plan.

Beckley businessman Doug Epling filed the lawsuit against the City of Beckley.

“The powers of the mayor being diminished, all that creates is the person who gets it, they get to draw all the benefits from the city and practically cut ribbons,” Epling said on Friday, April 19, 2024.

In a hearing on Friday, an attorney for the city asked the Court to dismiss the lawsuit. The attorney told the judge that Council members followed the State Constitution and statutes when making the change.

Epling’s attorney told the Court that Council had violated a section of Beckley’s charter which does not allow Council to make changes to the mayor’s authority.

Judge Dimlich did not make a ruling during the brief hearing, but said he planned to issue a decision after he had reviewed arguments.

City attorney Bill File told 59News on Friday that the Council vote was sufficient to meet all necessary requirements.

“I feel that the city’s position in moving forward with the city manager form of government and the manner in which we have done so complies with the city charter and with state law,” File said.

Epling also stood by his conviction that only Beckley voters can make the call.

“I think they’re against this, and they want to have a say so,” said Epling. “I think they should have a say-so.”

