Judge Chutkan calls out Trump for calling Jan 6. protestors ‘hostages’
Charlie Sykes, MSNBC Contributor, David Jolly, Former Republican Congressman from Florida, and Tim Heaphy, former Lead Investigator on January 6th Select Committee join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Judge Tanya Chutkan pushing back on the rhetoric that Donald Trump uses when describing those convicted of attack the capitol on January 6th.