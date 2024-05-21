Will judge’s blunder shorten David DePape’s prison time?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who bludgeoned Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in 2022 will be given a chance to speak before he is resentenced by a federal judge next week.

David DePape, 44, was given the maximum prison sentence on Friday: 20 years for attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi from her San Francisco home, and 30 years for beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer. The sentences will run concurrently.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley made an error during Friday’s hearing when she failed to ask DePape if he wanted to make a statement before she handed down his sentence.

David DePape and Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley listen in court on May 17, 2024 at the federal courthouse in San Francisco. (Courtroom sketch by Vicki Behringer)

The judge scheduled a new sentencing hearing for May 28 to correct her error in the high-profile case. “God knows what he’s going to say, with all of his mental issues,” legal expert Michael Cardoza told KRON4.

The judge’s blunder “may or may not,” shave time off DePape’s 30-year sentence, Cardoza said. “Judges make mistakes. You hate to see it happen on this large of a stage,” he added.

Cardoza said DePape’s defense team could seize on the error to try to appeal his case.

Under federal criminal procedure rules, the judge was required to “address the defendant

personally in order to permit the defendant to speak or present any information to mitigate the

sentence. It was the Court’s responsibility to personally ask Mr. DePape if he wanted to speak. As the Court did not do so, it committed clear error,” Corley wrote in court documents filed Saturday.

David DePape records a nude wedding outside San Francisco City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg / File)

For his federal trial, DePape testified in self-defense. He admitted that he broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on Oct. 28, 2022, intending to hold the speaker hostage and video tape her admitting that the government was corrupt.

Only four people were given a chance to speak in court at Friday’s hearing: Angela Chuang, DePape’s defense attorney; Laura Vartain, Assistant United States Attorney; Christine Pelosi, daughter of Nancy and Paul Pelosi; and Jacqueline Scott Corley, the judge who presided over the trial.

Christine Pelosi read victim impact letters written by her parents to the courtroom.

Christine Pelosi reads a letter written by her mother, Nancy Pelosi, in court on May 17, 2024 at the federal courthouse in San Francisco. (Courtroom sketch by Vicki Behringer)

Vartain urged the judge to give DePape a stiff sentence. “This is no patriot, this is a domestic terrorist. A lone wolf domestic terrorist,” Vartain said.

Chuang told the judge that in the months leading up to October of 2022, DePape’s life had spiraled down to a “very low point in his life.” DePape was living alone in a garage in Richmond, spent his time watching YouTube videos filled with right-wing conspiracy theories, and he was estranged from his family, Chaung said.

In rants posted online earlier in 2022, DePape echoed a baseless, right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory that claims devil-worshipping pedophiles run the U.S. government.

David DePape testifies at his federal trial in San Francisco on Nov. 14, 2023 while a prosecutor holds the hammer. (Courtroom sketch courtesy Vicki Behringer)

“He was socially isolated. He spent every waking hour listening to conspiracy theories. These were conditions in which, all of that combined to create a perfect storm,” Chaung told the judge.

On Friday, Judge Corley had stern words for DePape for making an “unprecedented” decision to invade a politician’s private home. The judge also admonished him for “taunting America” when he told a Bay Area TV station that he wished he had the chance to attack more political targets.

Chuang told the judge to consider the prison terms being given to those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “The five most serious sentences for people who were convicted of seditious conspiracy, of literally conspiring to overthrow the government, range from 15 to 22 years,” the defense attorney said.

Judge Corley said the Jan. 6 analogy didn’t reflect the seriousness of breaking into an elected official’s private home.

DePape will appear in court for his new sentencing hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.