Judge backs revoking Wildwood group home’s license after woman with disabilities dies

A judge has recommended revoking the license of a troubled group home in Wildwood.

Police said they found a woman with disabilities tied to a pole in 2022.

The owner of the home told police that the woman sometimes needed to be restrained because of violent behavior.

The woman was found not breathing five days later and died.

The Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities will decide if the group home’s license will be revoked.

